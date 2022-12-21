Musk to Resign When New Twitter CEO Found

by
Musk to resign when new twitter ceo found

Bloomberg Markets and Finance published this video item, entitled “Musk to Resign When New Twitter CEO Found” – below is their description.

Elon Musk has confirmed he will resign as chief executive officer of Twitter Inc. when he finds a replacement. He also plans to run the social network’s software and servers once the transition is complete. Su Keenan reports on Bloomberg Television.

