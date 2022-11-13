Mortgage interest rates are at a 20-year high, but is it a good idea to refinance?

Mortgage rates currently hover around 7% and may increase so is it a good idea to refinance your mortgage? Yahoo Finance producer, Kelsey Barberio explains.

https://finance.yahoo.com/news/is-it-the-right-time-to-buy-a-home-experts-weigh-in-162745305.html

