Millions Greet Messi and Argentina Team After Winning the World Cup

Bloomberg Markets and Finance published this video item, entitled “Millions Greet Messi and Argentina Team After Winning the World Cup” – below is their description.

Millions took to the streets of Buenos Aires on Tuesday to try to get a glimpse of Lionel Messi and the national football team that won the World Cup as they paraded through the capital, in a historic display of popular support. Argentina beat France on Sunday, this was Messi’s first World Cup win.

In This Story: Argentina

Argentina, officially the Argentine Republic, is a country located mostly in the southern half of South America. Sharing the bulk of the Southern Cone with Chile to the west, the country is also bordered by Bolivia and Paraguay to the north, Brazil to the northeast, Uruguay and the South Atlantic Ocean to the east, and the Drake Passage to the south.

With a mainland area of 2,780,400 km2 (1,073,500 sq mi), Argentina is the eighth-largest country in the world, the fourth largest in the Americas, the second largest in South America after Brazil, and the largest Spanish-speaking nation by area.

Argentina claims sovereignty over part of Antarctica, the Falkland Islands, and South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands.

In This Story: France

France is a republic and the largest Western European nation. Through expansion and colonisation in the 17th and 18th centuries France became a great power and still retains territories around the world. It has a seat on the UN security council and is the world’s fourth most wealthy country with a high standard of living and strong cultural identity.

