Bloomberg Markets and Finance published this video item, entitled “Millions Greet Messi and Argentina Team After Winning the World Cup” – below is their description.
Millions took to the streets of Buenos Aires on Tuesday to try to get a glimpse of Lionel Messi and the national football team that won the World Cup as they paraded through the capital, in a historic display of popular support. Argentina beat France on Sunday, this was Messi’s first World Cup win.
