Yahoo Finance published this video item, entitled “Microsoft, ServiceNow, Palo Alto Networks top picks for 2023: Morgan Stanley” – below is their description.

#Microsoft #ServiceNow #paloaltonetworks #yahoofinance Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi discusses Morgan Stanley’s top picks for 2023, which include Microsoft and ServiceNow. Yahoo Finance YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.