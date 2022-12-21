https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AYDDRWmvw_M

Bloomberg Markets and Finance published this video item, entitled “Messi Evacuated by Helicopter as Millions Celebrate” – below is their description.

Lionel Messi and his teammates had to fly over Buenos Aires by helicopter to celebrate their World Cup title. Millions clogged the streets disrupting the parade route.

