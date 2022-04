Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.

“We are about at the end of the increase in mortgage rates,” Mortgage Bankers Association President and CEO Bob Broeksmit says during an interview on “Bloomberg Markets: The Close.”

About This Source - Bloomberg Markets and Finance

Bloomberg Markets and Finance features news about financial markets from around the world. Bloomberg L.P. is a privately held financial, software, data, and media company headquartered in Midtown Manhattan, New York City. It was founded by Michael Bloomberg in 1981, with the help of Thomas Secunda, Duncan MacMillan, Charles Zegar, and a 12% ownership investment by Merrill Lynch.

