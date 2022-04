Yahoo Finance published this video item, entitled “Markets check: Dow surges over 400 points, tech stocks among biggest gains” – below is their description.

#Markets #Dow #Tech Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre examines the market action heading into today’s final trading hour, the sector action across industries, and the EV space. Yahoo Finance YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.