Yahoo Finance published this video item, entitled “Market recap April 19: Stocks rise as investors weigh flurry of earnings” – below is their description.

#consumerspending #investing #stocks #YahooFinance Jacqueline Remmen, Morgan Stanley Private Wealth Management Private Wealth Advisor and Senior Vice President, and Cameron Dawson, Fieldpoint Private Chief Market Strategist, join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss earnings season and preparing portfolios for inflation, Fed interest rate hikes, and crude oil and energy prices. Yahoo Finance YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.