Market Coverage – Tuesday April 19 Yahoo Finance

by

Yahoo Finance published this video item, entitled “Market Coverage – Tuesday April 19 Yahoo Finance” – below is their description.

#RussiaUkraine #bonds #bitcoin #Biden #Stockmarket #coronavirus #memestocks #Fed

#YahooFinance #investing #stockmarket #bitcoin #crypto

Get the latest up-to-the-minute continuous stock market coverage and big interviews in the world of finance every Monday–Friday from 9 am to 5pm (ET).

U.S. stocks were little changed Tuesday as investors processed a deluge of earnings reports and a revised forecast from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) indicating the global economy is set to “slow significantly” amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq each opened near the flatline after both indexes settled at one-month lows at the end of Monday’s session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also hovered around breakeven. Meanwhile, Treasury yields continued their climb, with the 10-year U.S. benchmark topping 2.9%, the highest since December 2018.

The IMF said Tuesday it expects global GDP, a measure of economic growth, to rise 3.6% in 2022 (a downgrade from January’s projection of 4.4%) and another 3.6% in 2023 (also a downgrade from the last projection of 3.8%).

“This crisis unfolds while the global economy was on a mending path but had not yet fully recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said IMF Economic Counsellor Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas.

Quarterly results from 69 companies in the S&P 500 are in the queue for investors to digest through Friday. Big names on the docket of earnings set for release this week include United Airlines (UAL), American Express (AXP) and Tesla (TSLA). Netflix (NFLX), which is slated to report quarterly earnings after market close Tuesday, will provide investors insights into whether subscriber growth at the streaming service has slowed down post-COVID-19.

As of Monday, 53% of 34 S&P 500 companies (comprising 10% of index earnings) that have reported so far beat on both sales and earnings per share, Bank of America’s research team pointed out, slightly better than the typical Week 1 beat rate of 47% and last quarter’s Week 1 rate of 50%. The institution expects a first quarter EPS beat of 4% but anticipates downside risks to the full year 2022 estimates, which imply earnings accelerating every quarter into next year.

“Pressure on profit margins from higher costs for virtually everything, notably labor, materials, and transportation, made this quarter difficult to navigate,” LPL Financial strategists Jeff Buchbinder and Ryan Detrick said in commentary Monday. “Add spillover from the Russia-Ukraine conflict and intermittent COVID-19 lockdowns in China, and companies’ bottom lines are getting hit from several directions.”

“Despite the tough environment, we believe the odds favor companies beating estimates as they have done historically on the back of double-digit revenue growth,” Buchbinder and Detrick added. “High inflation translates into more revenue so earnings can grow at a solid pace even with some narrowing of profit margins.”

Contrary to BofA, research from FactSet suggests that although analysts have tempered their expectations on first quarter earnings, lowering bottom-up EPS forecasts in aggregate for Q1 by 0.7% from $52.21 to $51.83, EPS forecasts for the second, third, and fourth quarters are higher. Earnings estimates for all of 2022 have also risen 2.2% this year to $228.50 per share.

“The number one takeaway for investors should be to watch how your stock reacts more than the news,” Heritage Capital President Paul Schatz told Yahoo Finance Live. “If your stock rallies on bad news, that’s a pretty good sign the markets have absorbed and digested and have priced in the bad news.”

For more on this article, please visit:

https://finance.yahoo.com/news/stock-market-news-live-updates-april-19-2022-222746063.html

Yahoo Finance YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - Yahoo Finance

Recent from Yahoo Finance:

Blackstone buys college campus housing company American Campus Communities

Category: Business, Finance

IBM stock rises on Q1 earnings beat

Category: Business, Finance, ICT & Consulting

Natural gas futures hit 2008 highs amid increase demand, corn futures rise

Category: Business, Energy, Finance, Oil & Gas

In This Story: Bitcoin

Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency invented in 2008 by an unknown person or group of people using the name Satoshi Nakamoto and started in 2009 when its implementation was released as open-source software. Bitcoin was the first decentralized cryptocurrency.

4 Recent Items: Bitcoin

Bloomberg Crypto Full Show (04/19/2022)

Category: Business, Cryptocurrency, Finance, Mining & Minerals

VanEck Exec on BTC Price, LUNA Surge, and Prospects of a Spot Bitcoin ETF

Category: Cryptocurrency, Finance, Media

Kraken Multi-Collateral Futures

Category: Cryptocurrency, Manufacturing

Why Bitcoin’s 4-Year Halving Cycle Could Be Dead

Category: Cryptocurrency, Media

In This Story: China

China is the third largest country in the world by area and the largest country in the world by population. Properly known as the People’s Republic of China, the political territory of the country includes Tibet and Hong Kong. The capital is Beijing.

7 Recent Items: China

Audi unveils electric concept car, the ‘Urbansphere’

Category: News

Why Australia is concerned about Solomon Islands-China security pact | 9 News Australia

Category: News

NSW and Victoria to scrap close contact rule, China signs military deal | 9 News Australia

Category: News

Solomon Islands opposition MP on the security pact with China | ABC News

Category: News

Ukrainian refugees pass Latino migrants to enter US from Mexico

Category: News

IMF Slashes Global Outlook on Russia-Ukraine War

Category: News

War in Ukraine: your questions answered

Category: News

In This Story: COVID-19

Covid-19 is the official WHO name given to the novel coronavirus which broke out in late 2019 and began to spread in the early months of 2020.

Symptoms of coronavirus

The main symptoms of coronavirus are:

  • a persistent new cough (non productive, dry)
  • a high temperature (e.g. head feels warm to the touch)
  • shortness of breath (if this is abnormal for the individual, or increased)

Latest News about Covid-19

Below are stories from around the globe related to the 2020 outbreak of novel Coronavirus – since the WHO gave the Covid-19 naming. Most recent items are posted nearest the top.

5 Recent Items: COVID-19

Balance Of Power Full Show (04/19/2022)

Category: Business, Finance, Media

NSW and Victoria to scrap close contact rule, China signs military deal | 9 News Australia

Category: News

Face mask dispute boils over at nail salon | Coronavirus | 9 News Australia

Category: News

Long road to recovery for CBD retailers after COVID-19 lockdowns | ABC News

Category: News, Retail

COVID-19: US drops mask mandates on domestic flights, public transportation

Category: Logistics, News

In This Story: Inflation

In economics, inflation refers to a general progressive increase in prices of goods and services in an economy. When the general price level rises, each unit of currency buys fewer goods and services; consequently, inflation corresponds to a reduction in the purchasing power of money.

1 Recent Items: Inflation

Biden makes stop in New Hampshire to talk infrastructure | ABCNL

Category: News

In This Story: markets

4 Recent Items: markets

Balance Of Power Full Show (04/19/2022)

Category: Business, Finance, Media

Beyond the Bell 04/19/22

Category: Business, Finance

Bloomberg Crypto Full Show (04/19/2022)

Category: Business, Cryptocurrency, Finance, Mining & Minerals

Netflix Loses 200,000 Customers, First Decline in Decade

Category: Business, Finance, Media

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.
Posting....