Yahoo Finance published this video item, entitled “Marijuana regulatory logjam is ‘driving the industry nuts’: High Tide CEO” – below is their description.

#Marijuana #cannabis #YahooFinance High Tide CEO Raj Grover and Flora Growth CEO Luis Merchan join Yahoo Finance Live anchor Brad Smith to discuss marijuana legalization, adoption, and the next steps for the cannabis industry. Yahoo Finance YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.