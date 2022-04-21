Marijuana regulatory logjam is ‘driving the industry nuts’: High Tide CEO

by

Yahoo Finance published this video item, entitled “Marijuana regulatory logjam is ‘driving the industry nuts’: High Tide CEO” – below is their description.

#Marijuana #cannabis #YahooFinance

High Tide CEO Raj Grover and Flora Growth CEO Luis Merchan join Yahoo Finance Live anchor Brad Smith to discuss marijuana legalization, adoption, and the next steps for the cannabis industry.

Yahoo Finance YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - Yahoo Finance

Recent from Yahoo Finance:

Netflix earnings miss ‘is a body blow to the bull case’: Analyst

Category: Business, Finance, Media

Crypto: IMF warns of rising risks in emerging markets

Category: Business, Cryptocurrency, Finance

Bidenomics: Why everyone is mad at President Biden right now

Category: Business, Energy, Finance, Oil & Gas

In This Story: Cannabis

Cannabis, also known as marijuana among other names, is a psychoactive drug from the Cannabis plant. Native to Central Asia and the Indian subcontinent, the cannabis plant has been used as a drug for both recreational and entheogenic purposes and in various traditional medicines for centuries.

7 Recent Items: Cannabis

Should cannabis products be legal? | Bradley Harris is in a CBD cafe in Cumbria

Category: Legal, News

4 years after pot was legalized, Canada’s cannabis industry still faces challenges

Category: Legal, News

Global National: April 17, 2022 | Mariupol teeters on brink of falling to Russia

Category: Legal, Manufacturing, News, Retail

Bujumbura’s bicycle cab ban • FRANCE 24 English

Category: News

Tilray CEO on pivot to consumer brands: ‘I can’t sit back and wait’ for U.S. cannabis legalization

Category: Business, Finance

Is Brittney Griner being used as a hostage? | The Stream

Category: Energy, News, Oil & Gas

Options To Consume Cannabis Grow As More States Legalize Marijuana

Category: Legal, News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.
Posting....