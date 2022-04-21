Yahoo Finance published this video item, entitled “Marijuana: Democrats have been a ‘huge disappointment to the industry,’ Curaleaf exec says” – below is their description.

#Marijuana #cannabis #YahooFinance Curaleaf Executive Chairman Boris Jordan joins Yahoo Finance anchors David Briggs, Brad Smith and Rachelle Akuffo to discuss cannabis regulation, mainstream adoption, and the outlook for the industry amid legalization hurdles. Yahoo Finance YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.