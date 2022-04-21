Marijuana: Democrats have been a ‘huge disappointment to the industry,’ Curaleaf exec says

by

Yahoo Finance published this video item, entitled "Marijuana: Democrats have been a 'huge disappointment to the industry,' Curaleaf exec says"

#Marijuana #cannabis #YahooFinance

Curaleaf Executive Chairman Boris Jordan joins Yahoo Finance anchors David Briggs, Brad Smith and Rachelle Akuffo to discuss cannabis regulation, mainstream adoption, and the outlook for the industry amid legalization hurdles.

Cannabis, also known as marijuana among other names, is a psychoactive drug from the Cannabis plant. Native to Central Asia and the Indian subcontinent, the cannabis plant has been used as a drug for both recreational and entheogenic purposes and in various traditional medicines for centuries.

“Democrats” usually refers to the The Democratic Party of the United States – one of the two major political parties in the country, along with its main, historic rival, the Republican Party.

It was founded on 8th January 1828 and has its contemporary headquarters in Washington, D.C., United States. The present leadership is Nancy Pelosi (Party leader) and Jaime Harrison (Party chair).

