Bloomberg Markets and Finance published this video item, entitled “Man Utd. Up for Sale: Who Are the Possible Buyers?” – below is their description.

The Glazer family, owners of Manchester United FC, are exploring strategic options to sell all or part of the team. Joe Easton examines the potential bidders for one of the world's biggest football clubs on Bloomberg Television.

