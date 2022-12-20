Yahoo Finance published this video item, entitled “King Charles III featured on England’s new banknotes” – below is their description.

#shorts The new banknotes featuring King Charles III will enter circulation mid-2024. King Charles will be only the second British monarch in history to be featured on a bank note. Only £5, £10, £20 and £50 polymer plastic notes will be changed. Yahoo Finance YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.