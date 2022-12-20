King Charles III featured on England’s new banknotes

King charles iii featured on england's new banknotes

The new banknotes featuring King Charles III will enter circulation mid-2024. King Charles will be only the second British monarch in history to be featured on a bank note. Only £5, £10, £20 and £50 polymer plastic notes will be changed.

