Yahoo Finance published this video item, entitled “Justin Bieber pushes back against H&M merchandise” – below is their description.

#JustinBieber #H&M #yahoofinance Yahoo Finance Live anchors Julie Hyman, Brad Smith and Brian Sozzi discuss Justin Bieber telling fans to not buy Bieber H&M merchandise. Yahoo Finance YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.