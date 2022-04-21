Jordan: Great Expectations: Achieving Fiscal Discipline With Social Protection in Uncertain Times

by

IMF published this video item, entitled “Jordan: Great Expectations: Achieving Fiscal Discipline With Social Protection in Uncertain Times” – below is their description.

Mohamad Al-Ississ, Minister of Finance to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan joins Jihad Azour Director Middle East and Central Asia Department, IMF for a “Governor Talk” during the IMF-World Bank 2022 Spring Meetings.

IMF-World Bank 2022 Spring Meetings:

http://www.fundbankmeetings.org

#IMFmeetings

IMF YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - IMF

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is an organization of 189 countries, working to foster global monetary cooperation, secure financial stability, facilitate international trade, promote high employment and sustainable economic growth, and reduce poverty around the world.

Recent from IMF:

2022年4月《世界经济展望》

Category: Economics

IMF世界経済見通し 2022年4月

Category: Economics

ПЕРСПЕКТИВЫ РАЗВИТИЯ МИРОВОЙ ЭКОНОМИКИ – АПРЕЛЬ 2022 Г.

Category: Economics

In This Story: Kingdom of Jordan

Jordan, officially the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, is an Arab country in the Levant region of Western Asia, on the East Bank of the Jordan River. The Dead Sea is located along its western borders and the country has a 26-kilometre (16 mi) coastline on the Red Sea in its extreme south-west. Jordan is strategically located at the crossroads of Asia, Africa and Europe. The capital, Amman, is Jordan’s most populous city.

Jordan is a founding member of the Arab League and the Organisation of Islamic Co-operation. The sovereign state is a constitutional monarchy.

From as early as 1948, Jordan has accepted refugees from multiple neighbouring countries in conflict. An estimated 2.1 million Palestinian and 1.4 million Syrian refugees are present in Jordan as of a 2015 census. The kingdom is also a refuge to thousands of Iraqi Christians fleeing persecution by ISIL.

2 Recent Items: Kingdom of Jordan

#UNGA76 General Debate Live (Venezuela, UK, Spain & More)- 22 September 2021

Category: News

UN General Assembly gathers for 2nd day of high-level 76th session: morning

Category: News

In This Story: Middle East

4 Recent Items: Middle East

Gaza militants fire rockets, Israel responds with strikes • FRANCE 24 English

Category: News

Russia’s ICBM Test Not a Threat to U.S.: White House

Category: Cryptocurrency, Mining & Minerals, News

Digitalization & Resilience: Firm-level Evidence during COVID-19 | Analytical Corner, Spring 2022

Category: Economics

UKraine, Afghanistan, Horn of Africa & other topics – Daily Press Briefing (19 April 2022)

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.
Posting....