IMF published this video item, entitled “Jordan: Great Expectations: Achieving Fiscal Discipline With Social Protection in Uncertain Times” – below is their description.
Mohamad Al-Ississ, Minister of Finance to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan joins Jihad Azour Director Middle East and Central Asia Department, IMF for a “Governor Talk” during the IMF-World Bank 2022 Spring Meetings.
About This Source - IMF
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is an organization of 189 countries, working to foster global monetary cooperation, secure financial stability, facilitate international trade, promote high employment and sustainable economic growth, and reduce poverty around the world.
Jordan, officially the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, is an Arab country in the Levant region of Western Asia, on the East Bank of the Jordan River. The Dead Sea is located along its western borders and the country has a 26-kilometre (16 mi) coastline on the Red Sea in its extreme south-west. Jordan is strategically located at the crossroads of Asia, Africa and Europe. The capital, Amman, is Jordan’s most populous city.
Jordan is a founding member of the Arab League and the Organisation of Islamic Co-operation. The sovereign state is a constitutional monarchy.
From as early as 1948, Jordan has accepted refugees from multiple neighbouring countries in conflict. An estimated 2.1 million Palestinian and 1.4 million Syrian refugees are present in Jordan as of a 2015 census. The kingdom is also a refuge to thousands of Iraqi Christians fleeing persecution by ISIL.