‘It’s crazy’: Fat Joe is feeling the sting of inflation at the supermarket

by
'it's crazy': fat joe is feeling the sting of inflation at the supermarket

Yahoo Finance published this video item, entitled “‘It’s crazy’: Fat Joe is feeling the sting of inflation at the supermarket” – below is their description.

#FatJoe #inflation #yahoofinance

Grammy-nominated recording artist and entrepreneur Fat Joe sat down with Yahoo Finance’s Editor-at-Large Brian Sozzi to talk about his new book ‘The Book of Jose: a memoir,’ growing up in the South Bronx, and the developments in his career that got his to where he is now.

Yahoo Finance YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.

About This Source - Yahoo Finance

Recent from Yahoo Finance:

Speaker Nancy Pelosi will step down as House Democratic Leader

Category: Business, Finance

Elizabeth Holmes’ rise and fall

Category: Business, Finance

FTX collapse brings new urgency for crypto regulation

Category: Business, Cryptocurrency, Finance, Legal

In This Story: Inflation

In economics, inflation refers to a general progressive increase in prices of goods and services in an economy. When the general price level rises, each unit of currency buys fewer goods and services; consequently, inflation corresponds to a reduction in the purchasing power of money.

5 Recent Items: Inflation

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announces tax rises and major spending cuts in Autumn Statement | ITV News

Category: Energy, News

Rishi Sunak congratulates Jeremy Hunt for Autumn Statement

Category: News

UK economy: Government to spend less and tax more

Category: Finance, News

‘The UK is now in recession’ says Jeremy Hunt in Autumn Statement

Category: News

Macy’s CEO on Black Friday, Holiday Shopping, Inflation

Category: Business, Finance, Retail

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.