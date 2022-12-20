Bloomberg Markets and Finance published this video item, entitled “Is Musk U-Turning on Twitter Poll?” – below is their description.

Twitter Inc. CEO Elon Musk could be backtracking after a self-instigated poll on whether he should stay in charge of the company went against him. Bloomberg's Alex Webb and Radio Free Mobile founder Richard Windsor assess the latest developments and its impact on Tesla Inc., which Musk also heads. They speak on "Bloomberg Surveillance Early Edition."

