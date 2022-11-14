Inflation Looks Like It’s Peaking, KPMG’s Swonk Says

by
Bloomberg Markets and Finance published this video item, entitled “Inflation Looks Like It’s Peaking, KPMG’s Swonk Says” – below is their description.

KPMG Chief Economist Diane Swonk discusses the outlook for Federal Reserve monetary policy and inflation with Jonathan Ferro and Lisa Abramowicz on “Bloomberg Surveillance.”

Bloomberg L.P. is a privately held financial, software, data, and media company headquartered in Midtown Manhattan, New York City. It was founded by Michael Bloomberg in 1981, with the help of Thomas Secunda, Duncan MacMillan, Charles Zegar, and a 12% ownership investment by Merrill Lynch.

In This Story: Inflation

In economics, inflation refers to a general progressive increase in prices of goods and services in an economy. When the general price level rises, each unit of currency buys fewer goods and services; consequently, inflation corresponds to a reduction in the purchasing power of money.

