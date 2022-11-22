Inflation: Fed Chair Powell ‘doesn’t want to be the next Arthur Burns,’ strategist says

by
Oxbow Advisors Managing Partner Ted Oakley and Morgan Stanley Private Wealth Management Advisor and Senior Vice President Jacqueline Remmen join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss buying opportunities in the market, Fed policy, and the likelihood of a recession.

In economics, inflation refers to a general progressive increase in prices of goods and services in an economy. When the general price level rises, each unit of currency buys fewer goods and services; consequently, inflation corresponds to a reduction in the purchasing power of money.

