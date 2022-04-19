Bloomberg Markets and Finance published this video item, entitled “IMF Cuts China’s 2022 Growth Forecast to 4.4% From 4.8%” – below is their description.

Helge Berger, the International Monetary Fund’s mission chief for China, discusses the outlook for the world’s second-largest economy, fiscal and monetary policies. The IMF has cut its economic growth forecast for this year to 4.4% from a prior estimate of 4.8%. That compares with the government’s official target of about 5.5%. Berger speaks with Kathleen Hays, Shery Ahn and Haidi Stroud-Watts on “Bloomberg Daybreak: Australia.” Bloomberg Markets and Finance YouTube Channel

