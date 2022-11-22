Bloomberg Markets and Finance published this video item, entitled “Icahn Said to Hold Large GameStop Short Position” – below is their description.

Carl Icahn began shorting GameStop Corp. during the height of the meme-stock frenzy around January 2021 and still holds a large position in the video-game retailer, according to people familiar with the matter. Scott Deveau has more on "Bloomberg Markets: The Close."

