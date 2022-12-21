Bloomberg Markets and Finance published this video item, entitled “Hyundai President Says ‘We Are On The Right Track'” – below is their description.

Hyundai Motor Co., South Korea's top automaker, has become the world's third-largest carmaker, surpassing General Motors Co., Nissan Motor Co. and Stellantis NV in annual volumes along the way. Hyundai president and co-chief executive officer Jaehoon Chang speaks with Bloomberg's Reed Stevenson.

