How much does the National Christmas Tree cost?

by
How much does the national christmas tree cost?

Yahoo Finance published this video item, entitled “How much does the National Christmas Tree cost?” – below is their description.

#shorts

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden received the White House Christmas tree yesterday, an 18.5 foot concolor fir. The National Christmas tree will be lit on December 11. Yahoo Finance Senior Producer Kelsey Barberio explains.

Yahoo Finance YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - Yahoo Finance

Recent from Yahoo Finance:

Airlines push for solo piloting to lower costs

Category: Business, Finance

The crypto industry is ‘literally like the Wild West’ according to Jordan Belfort

Category: Business, Cryptocurrency, Finance

Small Business Saturday goes a long way in ‘spurring local economies’: SBA Administrator

Category: Business, Finance

In This Story: Jill Biden

Jill Tracy Biden is an American educator who is the current first lady of the United States. She was also previously the second lady of the United States from 2009 to 2017.

2 Recent Items: Jill Biden

Joe Biden and family watch as Nantucket Christmas tree fails to light up

Category: News, Retail

Jill Biden Welcomes White House Christmas Tree

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.