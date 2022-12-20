Bloomberg Markets and Finance published this video item, entitled “Housing Starts to Fall Another 9%: MBA Chief Economist” – below is their description.

Mortgage Bankers Association Chief Economist Michael Fratantoni discusses the outlook for US housing in 2023 with Kailey Leinz and Sonali Basak on "Bloomberg Markets: The Close." Residential housing starts decreased 0.5% last month to a 1.43 million annualized rate, according to government data released Tuesday. Single-family homebuilding dropped to an annualized 828,000 rate, the lowest since May 2020.

