Bloomberg Markets and Finance published this video item, entitled “Hope Huge Issues Will Be Resolved at G-20 Summit: Uno” – below is their description.

Indonesian Tourism & Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno discusses the meeting between President Joe Biden and President Xi Jinping before the summit starts, what he hopes will come out of the meetings and the reopening of travel between Bali and China. He speaks on Bloomberg Television.

