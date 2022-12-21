Bloomberg Markets and Finance published this video item, entitled “Hong Kong Is in ‘Embrace Crypto Mode’, Says Justin Sun” – below is their description.
Justin Sun, founder of Tron, discusses his reaction to Sam Bankman-Fried and his return to the US, the new crypto ETFs listed in Hong Kong and her outlook for the sector. He speaks on Bloomberg Television.
