Here's how crypto is unique compared to tradfi

CoinDesk published this video item, entitled "Here's How Crypto Is Unique Compared To Tradfi"

Traditional investors may find the tools they’ve used in the past don’t apply to cryptocurrency, but crypto offers a new set of data and information for investors to explore. Here’s how crypto is unique compared to traditional finance, or TradFi. Doreen Wang reports for Crypto Literacy Month.

CoinDesk YouTube Channel

CoinDesk is a news site specializing in bitcoin and digital currencies. The site was founded by Shakil Khan and was subsequently acquired by Digital Currency Group.

