Grace Capital CIO on Bullard’s Bond Market Impact

Cate Faddis, Grace Capital President and CIO, was poised with the question: Is St. Louis Fed President James Bullard driving the bond market? She spoke with Kailey Leinz and Anna Edwards Tuesday Morning on “Bloomberg Markets: America.” Bloomberg Markets and Finance YouTube Channel

