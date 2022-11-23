Goldman’s Currie: ‘Definitely’ Bullish on Oil Come Next Spring

Bloomberg Markets and Finance published this video item, entitled “Goldman’s Currie: ‘Definitely’ Bullish on Oil Come Next Spring” – below is their description.

Jeffrey Currie, global head of commodities research at Goldman Sachs, says the oil outlook to next spring is uncertain but is sticking with his $115 price target for 2023. He also looks at Russian oil in the market and supply-based spikes in global commodities on “Bloomberg Surveillance.”

Jeffrey Currie, global head of commodities research at Goldman Sachs, says the oil outlook to next spring is uncertain but is sticking with his $115 price target for 2023. He also looks at Russian oil in the market and supply-based spikes in global commodities on "Bloomberg Surveillance." Currie says that while there are a lot of variables that could move the oil market in either direction in the short-term, he is "definitely" bullish on oil come next spring. He cites several reasons for this, including the potential for increased demand as vaccination rates increase and travel resumes, as well as the possibility of more production cuts from OPEC+. Currie also notes that Russia has been a key player in stabilizing the oil markets in recent months, and he expects this to continue. Ultimately, Currie believes that the fundamentals are supportive of higher oil prices over the long-term, and he remains bullish on oil even amidst near-term uncertainty.

About This Source - Bloomberg Markets and Finance

Bloomberg Markets and Finance features news about financial markets from around the world. Bloomberg L.P. is a privately held financial, software, data, and media company headquartered in Midtown Manhattan, New York City. It was founded by Michael Bloomberg in 1981, with the help of Thomas Secunda, Duncan MacMillan, Charles Zegar, and a 12% ownership investment by Merrill Lynch.

In This Story: Goldman Sachs

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS), is an American multinational investment bank and financial services company headquartered in New York City. It offers services in investment management, securities, asset management, prime brokerage, and securities underwriting.

In This Story: Russia

Russia, or the Russian Federation, is a transcontinental country located in Eastern Europe and Northern Asia. It extends from the Baltic Sea in the west to the Pacific Ocean in the east, and from the Arctic Ocean in the north to the Black Sea and the Caspian Sea in the south.

Russia spans more than one-eighth of the Earth’s inhabited land area, stretching eleven time zones, and bordering 16 sovereign nations. Moscow is the country’s capital.

The Soviet Union was dissolved in 1991 and since 1993 Russia been governed as a federal semi-presidential republic. Russia is a major great power, with the world’s second-most powerful military, and the fourth-highest military expenditure. As a recognised nuclear-weapon state, the country possesses the world’s largest stockpile of nuclear weapons.

