Bloomberg Markets and Finance published this video item, entitled “Goldman’s Currie: ‘Definitely’ Bullish on Oil Come Next Spring” – below is their description.

Jeffrey Currie, global head of commodities research at Goldman Sachs, says the oil outlook to next spring is uncertain but is sticking with his $115 price target for 2023. He also looks at Russian oil in the market and supply-based spikes in global commodities on “Bloomberg Surveillance.” Currie says that while there are a lot of variables that could move the oil market in either direction in the short-term, he is “definitely” bullish on oil come next spring. He cites several reasons for this, including the potential for increased demand as vaccination rates increase and travel resumes, as well as the possibility of more production cuts from OPEC+. Currie also notes that Russia has been a key player in stabilizing the oil markets in recent months, and he expects this to continue. Ultimately, Currie believes that the fundamentals are supportive of higher oil prices over the long-term, and he remains bullish on oil even amidst near-term uncertainty.

