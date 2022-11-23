Bloomberg Markets and Finance published this video item, entitled “FTX Collapse Could Also Bring Down Genesis” – below is their description.

The collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire has been swift and chaotic, leaving a group of bankruptcy experts to sift through the rubble. The bankruptcy of FTX is now moving through the courts. Bloomberg’s Sonali Basak is tracking it all. Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com Connect with us on… Twitter: https://twitter.com/business Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quicktake/?hl=en Bloomberg Markets and Finance YouTube Channel

