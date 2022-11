Yahoo Finance published this video item, entitled “FTX and SBF meltdown compared to Madoff by former FDIC chair” – below is their description.

#shorts Sheila Bair, Former Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) Chair compares Sam Bankman-Fried and the FTX collapse with Bernie Madoff. Bair joined Yahoo Finance Live on November 18, 2022. Yahoo Finance YouTube Channel

