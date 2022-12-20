Bloomberg Markets and Finance published this video item, entitled “FTC Widens Twitter Probe Amid Privacy Concerns” – below is their description.

The FTC is deepening an investigation it opened this fall into Twitter Inc.’s privacy and data security practices in the wake of the company’s takeover by billionaire Elon Musk, according to people familiar with the matter. Kurt Wagner reports on “Bloomberg Markets: The Close.”

