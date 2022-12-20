Yahoo Finance published this video item, entitled “Fortnite developer Epic Games to pay $520 million in FTC settlement over children privacy protection” – below is their description.

#shorts Fortnite developer Epic Games is paying up to $520 million in fines and refunds over the FTC’s settlement in regard to children privacy protection laws. Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley outlines the lawsuit against Epic Games over Fortnite concerns on December 19, 2022. Yahoo Finance YouTube Channel

