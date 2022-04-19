Florida became ‘all about technology and innovation’: Venture capitalist

Florida Funders Managing Partner Tom Wallace spoke with Yahoo Finance anchor David Briggs about Florida becoming a Southeast U.S. hub for startup, tech, and crypto companies, government support in developing business hubs, and venture capital presence in the state.

