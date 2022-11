Yahoo Finance published this video item, entitled “Fisker Ocean EV is ‘the world’s most sustainable car,’ CEO says” – below is their description.

#yahoofinance #fisker #ev Fisker Inc. CEO Henrik Fisker joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss starting production for the Ocean electric vehicle, supply chains, recession, manufacturing hurdles, and more. Yahoo Finance YouTube Channel

