Bloomberg Markets and Finance published this video item, entitled “Fidelity Says China’s Stock Market ‘Very Underestimated'” – below is their description.

Catherine Yeung, investment director at Fidelity International, discusses the outlook for the Chinese economy, stocks and the opportunities she sees amid the government’s resolve to ease some of its strict virus controls and sweeping directives to rescue its property sector. She speaks with David Ingles and Yvonne Man on “Bloomberg Markets: China Open.” (Excerpts) Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com Connect with us on… Twitter: https://twitter.com/business Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quicktake/?hl=en Bloomberg Markets and Finance YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.