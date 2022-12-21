Yahoo Finance published this video item, entitled “FedEx’s 2023 forecasts is ‘partly cost-cutting but also cash-shifting’: Analyst” – below is their description.

Argus Research President and Director of Portfolio Strategies John Eade joins Yahoo Finance Live anchors Seana Smith and Dave Briggs to weigh in on FedEx's Q2 earnings results and the company's forecasts for 2023.

