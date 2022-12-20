Federal Reserve ‘may relent’ on their inflation target: Strategist

Federal reserve 'may relent' on their inflation target: strategist

UBS Managing Director Jason Katz joins Yahoo Finance Live anchors Brad Smith, Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman to discuss loosening financial conditions, inflation, how markets and investors are reacting to the Fed’s latest FOMC meeting, the Fed’s pathway moving forward, recessionary risks, the state of the tech sector, and the outlook for 2023.

In economics, inflation refers to a general progressive increase in prices of goods and services in an economy. When the general price level rises, each unit of currency buys fewer goods and services; consequently, inflation corresponds to a reduction in the purchasing power of money.

