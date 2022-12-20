Yahoo Finance published this video item, entitled “Federal Reserve ‘may relent’ on their inflation target: Strategist” – below is their description.

UBS Managing Director Jason Katz joins Yahoo Finance Live anchors Brad Smith, Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman to discuss loosening financial conditions, inflation, how markets and investors are reacting to the Fed's latest FOMC meeting, the Fed's pathway moving forward, recessionary risks, the state of the tech sector, and the outlook for 2023.

