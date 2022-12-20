Yahoo Finance published this video item, entitled “Fed policy error may be biggest risk on ‘laundry list of worries’: Strategist” – below is their description.

#FederalReserve #yahoofinance Asset Management CIO Amy Kong sits down with Yahoo Finance Live anchors Seana Smith and Dave Briggs to talk about the market outlook amid the Fed's ongoing rate hike strategy, how detrimental a Fed policy error could be, and the earnings forecast ahead of 2023.

