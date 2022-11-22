Bloomberg Markets and Finance published this video item, entitled “Equities Have Window for a Rally, Says Stifel’s Bannister” – below is their description.

Barry Bannister, chief equity strategist at Stifel, says "it's a little late to be a bear" as his firm is "playing" a window of opportunity for a rally in equities. He speaks with Lisa Abramowicz on "Bloomberg The Open."

