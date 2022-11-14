New York Stock Exchange published this video item, entitled “Episode 329: Insider’s Dakin Campbell Dives Deep Inside the World of “Going Public”” – below is their description.

Dakin Campbell, the Chief Finance Correspondent for Insider, goes behind the scenes to chronicle how modern tech companies are tapping the capital markets in his book, “Going Public: How Silicon Valley Rebels Loosened Wall Street’s Grip on the IPO and Sparked A Revolution.” The debut of Spotify’s shares in 2018 was the culmination of then CFO Barry McCarthy’s vision for a more efficient public offering through the Direct Listing at the NYSE. But Dakin traces the story goes back to the nascent days of Silicon Valley and how tech founders reimagined every step of their relationship with Wall Street. Inside the ICE House: https://www.theice.com/insights/conversations/inside-the-ice-house New York Stock Exchange YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.