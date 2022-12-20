Yahoo Finance published this video item, entitled “Energy stocks were winners this year, and Wall Street remains bullish for 2023” – below is their description.

Yahoo Finance's Alexandra Semenova joins the Live show to discuss energy stocks, investor sentiment, and the outlook for the energy sector moving into 2023.

