Bloomberg Markets and Finance published this video item, entitled “Elon Musk: I Have Too Much Work on My Plate, That’s for Sure” – below is their description.

Elon Musk, who is now running Twitter Inc., Tesla Inc. and SpaceX, says he’s overworked. The billionaire made the remarks as he was responding to questions via video link during a session at the B20 in Indonesia, a business conference running alongside the G20 meeting in Bali this week. Musk also founded tunneling company The Boring Co. and human-to-computer tech firm Neuralink Corp. (Excerpts) Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com Connect with us on… Twitter: https://twitter.com/business Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quicktake/?hl=en Bloomberg Markets and Finance YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.