Elon Musk: I Have Too Much Work on My Plate, That’s for Sure

by
Elon musk: i have too much work on my plate, that's for sure

Bloomberg Markets and Finance published this video item, entitled "Elon Musk: I Have Too Much Work on My Plate, That's for Sure"

Elon Musk, who is now running Twitter Inc., Tesla Inc. and SpaceX, says he’s overworked. The billionaire made the remarks as he was responding to questions via video link during a session at the B20 in Indonesia, a business conference running alongside the G20 meeting in Bali this week. Musk also founded tunneling company The Boring Co. and human-to-computer tech firm Neuralink Corp.  (Excerpts)

In This Story: Bali

Bali is a province of Indonesia and the westernmost of the Lesser Sunda Islands. East of Java and west of Lombok, the province includes the island of Bali and a few smaller neighbouring islands, notably Nusa Penida, Nusa Lembongan, and Nusa Ceningan.

In This Story: Elon Musk

Elon Reeve Musk FRS is a business magnate, industrial designer, engineer, and philanthropist. He is the founder, CEO, CTO and chief designer of SpaceX; early investor, CEO and product architect of Tesla, Inc.; founder of The Boring Company; co-founder of Neuralink; and co-founder and initial co-chairman of OpenAI.

He has hit the headlines for a number of reasons including; marriage to Grimes, being sued by a cave rescuer, involvement in the promotion of cryptocurrency – mainly Bitcoin and Doge.

In This Story: Indonesia

Indonesia, officially the Republic of Indonesia, is a transcontinental country in Southeast Asia and Oceania, between the Indian and Pacific oceans. It consists of more than seventeen thousand islands, including Sumatra, Java, Borneo, Sulawesi, and New Guinea. Jakarta is the capital.

In This Story: markets

In This Story: Tesla

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is one of the biggest producers or electronic cars, and other, largely electronic, equipment.

