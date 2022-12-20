El-Erian Concerned the Fed Will Overtighten

by
El-erian concerned the fed will overtighten

Bloomberg Markets and Finance published this video item, entitled “El-Erian Concerned the Fed Will Overtighten” – below is their description.

“A 2% inflation target doesn’t make total sense,” Mohamed El-Erian, a Bloomberg Opinion columnist, says while commenting on Federal Reserve monetary policy during an interview with Jonathan Ferro on “Bloomberg The Open.” El-Erian’s opinions are his own.

Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com

Connect with us on…

Twitter: https://twitter.com/business

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quicktake/?hl=en

Bloomberg Markets and Finance YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - Bloomberg Markets and Finance

Bloomberg Markets and Finance features news about financial markets from around the world. Bloomberg L.P. is a privately held financial, software, data, and media company headquartered in Midtown Manhattan, New York City. It was founded by Michael Bloomberg in 1981, with the help of Thomas Secunda, Duncan MacMillan, Charles Zegar, and a 12% ownership investment by Merrill Lynch.

Bloomberg Books #Ad

Recent from Bloomberg Markets and Finance:

Cathie Wood’s Grim Year: Is More Pain Ahead?

Category: Business, Finance

‘Bloomberg Surveillance Simulcast’ Full Show 12/30/2022

Category: Business, Finance

Bahamas Seized $3.5 Billion FTX Assets

Category: Business, Finance

In This Story: Inflation

In economics, inflation refers to a general progressive increase in prices of goods and services in an economy. When the general price level rises, each unit of currency buys fewer goods and services; consequently, inflation corresponds to a reduction in the purchasing power of money.

5 Recent Items: Inflation

A look back at Yahoo Finance’s 2022 highlights

Category: Business, Cryptocurrency, Finance

Is a global recession looming in 2023? | Counting the Cost

Category: News

Economic data expected out in first week of 2023

Category: Business, Finance

Top business stories of 2022: Nightmare air travel woes, stubbornly-high inflation

Category: News

Stock Market Coverage – Tuesday Afternoon January 3 Yahoo Finance

Category: Business, Finance

In This Story: markets

4 Recent Items: markets

Watch: Spread joy with Mexican holiday traditions

Category: Finance, News

U.S. Markets Close Down In Final Trading Day Of 2022

Category: Finance, News

Markets wrap up worst year since the financial crisis

Category: Finance, News

How some of the biggest cryptocurrencies fared in 2022

Category: Business, Cryptocurrency, Finance

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.