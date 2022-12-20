Bloomberg Markets and Finance published this video item, entitled “El-Erian Concerned the Fed Will Overtighten” – below is their description.

"A 2% inflation target doesn't make total sense," Mohamed El-Erian, a Bloomberg Opinion columnist, says while commenting on Federal Reserve monetary policy during an interview with Jonathan Ferro on "Bloomberg The Open." El-Erian's opinions are his own.

