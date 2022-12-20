CVS, Walgreens limit sales of pediatric cold-flu medicine amid shortage

Cvs, walgreens limit sales of pediatric cold-flu medicine amid shortage

Yahoo Finance health reporter Anjalee Khemlani outlines how retail pharmacies are limiting purchases of pediatric cold and flu medicines while experiencing a supply shortage.

