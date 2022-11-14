Cryptocurrencies rally after Binance CEO announces recovery fund

Cryptocurrencies rally after binance ceo announces recovery fund

Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the rally of cryptocurrencies after Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao announces a recovery fund.

FTX collapse brings new urgency for crypto regulation

#shorts YouTube host Matt Kohrs says FTX is ‘the current version’ of Bernie Madoff @Matt Kohrs

Starbucks workers strike at over 100 stores on one of the busiest days of the season

Binance is a cryptocurrency exchange which is currently the largest exchange in the world in terms of daily trading volume of cryptocurrencies. It was founded in 2017 and is registered in the Cayman Islands. Binance was founded by Changpeng Zhao, a developer who had previously created high frequency trading software.

The company has launched various cryptocurrencies: Binance Coin (BNB), launched June 2017, and Binance Smart Chain (BSC), launched September 2020. Binance Smart Chain operates using “Proof of Staked Authority”, a combination of proof of stake and proof of authority.

Binance is currently under investigation by both the United States Department of Justice and Internal Revenue Service on allegations of money laundering and tax offenses. The UK’s Financial Conduct Authority ordered Binance to stop all regulated activity in the United Kingdom in June 2021.

Binance ‘the next domino to fall’ in crypto crash, angel investor says

New FTX CEO Criticizes Management of Crypto Exchange During Sam Bankman-Fried’s Tenure

Building a Blockchain Behemoth

