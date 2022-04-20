Crypto: IMF warns of rising risks in emerging markets

Tobias Adrian, head of monetary and capital markets for the International Monetary Fund, joins Yahoo Finance anchor Brad Smith and crypto reporter Jennifer Schonberger to discuss why the IMF is cautioning against crypto’s role in emerging markets and other potential headwinds.

