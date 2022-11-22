Bloomberg Markets and Finance published this video item, entitled “Crypto Firm Genesis Tries to Stay Afloat” – below is their description.

Digital-asset brokerage Genesis is struggling to raise fresh cash for its lending unit and stay out of bankruptcy court. This as FTX gets ready to appear in bankruptcy court for the first time. Bloomberg's Sonali Basak has more on the fallout.

