Crypto corner: what gives bitcoin its value?

In this episode of Crypto Corner, a series that dives into cryptocurrency, Yahoo Finance Producer Joseph Santangelo explores what gives bitcoin its value. Featuring Shark Tank Investor and Entrepreneur Kevin O’Leary, Casa Co-Founder and CTO Jameson Lopp, Strike CEO Jack Mallers, MicroStrategy Executive Chairman Michael Saylor, and Yahoo Finance Senior Reporter David Hollerith. #yahoofinance #crypto

Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency invented in 2008 by an unknown person or group of people using the name Satoshi Nakamoto and started in 2009 when its implementation was released as open-source software. Bitcoin was the first decentralized cryptocurrency.

