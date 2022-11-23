Bloomberg Markets and Finance published this video item, entitled “Credit Suisse Outflows Climb to $88 Billion to Start 4Q” – below is their description.

Credit Suisse Group AG saw clients pull as much as 84 billion Swiss francs ($88.3 billion) from the bank during the first few weeks of the quarter and warned on Wednesday that it will face a loss of up to 1.5 billion Swiss francs ($1.6 billion) for the three final months of the year. Charlie Wells reports on Bloomberg Television. Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com Connect with us on… Twitter: https://twitter.com/business Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quicktake/?hl=en Bloomberg Markets and Finance YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.